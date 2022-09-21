Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar passes away

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANAND_MARKET Bharti Jaffrey and her father the Legendary actor Ashok Kumar

Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar, passed away on Tuesday, September 20 after suffering from a prolonged illness. The news of her demise has shattered her near and dear ones. This unfortunate demise was confirmed by actress and director Nandita Das. She shared her fond memories of Bharti with a news publication and said that she will miss her very much. Bharti's last rites were held yesterday at Chembur crematorium.

Nandita shared with ETimes, "Bharti Jaffrey was a vivacious and warm person and everyone will miss this affection and warmth. Though Anuradha (Patel) and Kanwaljit (Singh) are family friends, Bharti di endeared us to her with her thoughtful gestures. She never forgot to wish me every birthday. Or pick up a souvenir from her trips. I will miss her very much. And not forgetting she was an extremely talented actress".

Actor Kanwaljit Singh, too, took to social media to share the news of her demise. Sharing a couple of photos, he penned an emotional note that read, “Our beloved *Bharat Jaffrey*, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Neighbor, Friend and inspiration has departed us today 20 Sep. We will bring her home at 1.30 pm today for her final goodbye at 403 Ashok Kumar Towers, 47 Union Park, Chembur 71, and thereafter cremate her at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp. ।।ओम शान्ती।।".

Bharti Jaffrey did some notable acting in films like Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), Saans (1999), Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001) among others. On the personal front, she married Hamid Jaffrey, brother of actor Saeed Jaffrey. Anuradha Patel is her daughter and Rupa Verma, Preeti Ganguly, Aroop Ganguly are her siblings. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is also related to her. Kiara is related to veteran actors Saeed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar. Kiara is the step-great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar and the grand niece of Saeed Jaffrey.

Meanwhile, the legendary actor, Ashok Kumar died on December 10, 2001. He attained a cult status in Indian cinema and was an extremely popular actor.

