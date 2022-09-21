Thank God: MP Minister seeks ban on Ajay-Sidharth's film for 'inappropriate depiction of Hindu Gods'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDZZGIRL_07_ Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' had landed itself in trouble. The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vishvas Sarang, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur regarding banning 'Thank God'. BJP leader, Sarang, in his letter, claimed that the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' has showcased an inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is still awaited, claimed news agency ANI.

Case filed against Thank God in UP

Earlier, a case was filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. The petitioner's statement will be recorded on November 18. According to the petitioner, the film's trailer which has been released mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments. ALSO READ: Thank God song Manike OUT: Sidharth & Nora get trolled for remake, netizens say 'Stop spoling songs'

According to IANS, Srivastava in his petition said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language. "Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.

About Thank God

Thank God is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the 'Game of Life'.

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and first song 'Manike' which received positive responses from the audience. The over three-minute trailer of the film starts with Sidharth's character getting into a car crash and then stepping into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, essayed by Ajay, who counts all his weaknesses, which eventually decides his fate to go to either hell or heaven. ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh's new poster from Thank God unveiled; boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's reaction takes the cake

Known for his intense dialogue delivery, Ajay tells Sidharth in the trailer that: "Tum jaante ho insaano ki sabse badhi galti kya hai? Tum bhagwaan ko toh maante ho, lekin bhagwaan ki ek nahi maante." Watch it here:

While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year.

