Monday, September 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Rakul Preet Singh's new poster from Thank God unveiled; boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's reaction takes the cake

Rakul Preet Singh's new poster from Thank God unveiled; boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's reaction takes the cake

Rakul Preet Singh's new poster from her upcoming film Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra was unveiled today after the trailer launch.

Prerna Yadav Edited By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2022 21:14 IST
Rakul Preet Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET SINGH In the poster, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen in the role of a cop

Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After the release of the trailer of the comedy-drama, the makers unveiled a character poster of the actress. Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh shared the poster herself, which she captioned, "Iss Diwali, Chitragupt khelenge a game of life with my better half, jahan hoga unke karmon ka poora hisaab! #ThankGod trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October." 

In the poster, the 'Runway 34' actor could be seen in the role of a cop. Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet's boyfriend also took to Instagram and cheered for her. 

India Tv - In the poster, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen in the role of a cop

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET SINGHIn the poster, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen in the role of a cop

Previously, the makers unveiled the trailer and first posters of actors Ajay and Sidharth, which received positive responses from the audience. Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is an upcoming comedy film which is slated to release on October 25, 2022.

The film marks Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh's third collaboration after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. 'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Rakul was recently seen in a thriller film 'Cuttputli' alongside Akshay Kumar, which premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Doctor G' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and as the female lead in RSVP's 'Chhatriwali'.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput burn the dance floor; Ishaan Khatter & Kunal Kemmu's bhangra grabs limelight | WATCH

Related Stories
Watch Runway 34 on Amazon Prime Video: Know cost per view & other details about Ajay Devgn’s film

Watch Runway 34 on Amazon Prime Video: Know cost per view & other details about Ajay Devgn’s film

Cuttputlli Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar cop drama gets a thumbs up, netizens call it a 'masterpiece'

Cuttputlli Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar cop drama gets a thumbs up, netizens call it a 'masterpiece'

Rakul Preet Singh on playing condom tester in Chhatriwali: Want to watch film with my parents

Rakul Preet Singh on playing condom tester in Chhatriwali: Want to watch film with my parents

Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt is here to play 'game of life' with Sidharth Malhotra

Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt is here to play 'game of life' with Sidharth Malhotra

Ajay, on the other hand, will be also seen in Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports period film 'Maidaan', in his next directorial film 'Bholaa' alongside actor Tabu, which is an official Hindi remake of a south film, and in 'Drishyam 2' which is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna and in 'Mission Majnu' opposite south actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's romantic coffee date photos send the internet into meltdown. Seen yet?

-with ANI inputs

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News