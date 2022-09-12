Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput burn the dance floor; Ishaan Khatter & Kunal Kemmu's bhangra grabs limelight | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their dancing videos are quite popular among their fans. Recently, Mira turned a year older and her darling husband threw a grand party for his wife which was attended by their close friends and family. Celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh joined the Kapoor's for the celebration. Shahid on Sunday treated his fans and followers with an unseen video from the birthday bash also featuring Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu. In the video, the stars can be seen grooving to the tunes of the Bollywood hit track, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. While Shahid and Mira are seen dancing in a group, Ishaan and Kunal are doing the bhangra in the corner. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Shahid wrote, "Parrtaaayyy !!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Shahid's post was bombarded with comments from his fans and friends from the indurtty. Actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Fav song . Haha."Keep enjoying every moment of your life," a user wrote. Another fan said, "yooooo yoooooo."

A few days back, Mira also shared an inside picture of her birthday bash with Shahid on social media. In the pictures, she can be seen striking a dance pose and flashing her big smile with Shahid.

Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "I had the time of my life, and I've never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I'm one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #anotherturnaroundthesun #28."

For the unversed, Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. They tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha and Zain, who was born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

