Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's romantic glimpse in promo leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

Bigg Boss 16's promo was released this Sunday and it has created a buzz all over the internet. The upcoming controversial reality show already has a big fanbase, it is known in every household. The recent launch of the promo has left the SidNaaz fans teary-eyed and emotional as a little glimpse of the couple took everyone to relive the moments again. Fan's favourites SidNaaz were the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15 but the unfortunate demise of Sidharth left everyone broken.

The promo featured the hunk, Salman Khan and it began with a little glimpse of the previous contestants including Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Tanisha Mukerjee, and fans' favorites Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The audience loved the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz in Bigg Boss 13 and dubbed them as SidNaaz. Sharing the promo, one of the fans wrote, “Oh my heart missing them so much ya … tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz they’re the real OG!! #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill." Another social media user Tweeted, “This is heartbreaking".

We all have seen the love blooming between our favourites, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the show. Both the contestants were loved and appreciated but the unfortunate demise of Sidharth shook the industry and left everyone shocked. Last month, Shehnaaz talked about dealing with the great loss and told Bollywood Bubble, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely”.

The promo was shared on the Colors TV Instagram page with the caption, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!". Salman revealed a big twist in the promo as he says that Bigg Boss himself will play this season.

Watch the promo here:

