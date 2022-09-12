Allu Arjun grooves to Oo Antava at SIIMA 2022 afterparty, watch Pushpa star's video here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMANTHOFFL Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has set the nation on fire with Pushpa: The Rise and he definitely got SIIMA 2022 afterparty fired up by grooving to his song from the film. In a video doing rounds on social media, the South superstar is seen having a blast as enjoys his big win at South Indian International Awards. Allu Arjun took home the award for Best Actor for his film Pusha: The Rise at SIIMA 2022 and the joy was palpable in videos of the afterparty that have surfaced on social media. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Allu Arjun is seen atop the stage with DJ and grooving to the popular Oo Antava song.

He can be seen vibing to Oo Antava, before he asks the DJ to stop and poses a request to everyone present in the vicinity. “Everyone has to say yes, Thaggedhe Le," he says. It is a famous dialogue from the film which means ‘I will not bow down now’'. Watch the video here:

Oo antava which also featured actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as one of the biggest hit tracks lately. The item number has been covered in many different renditions, which have increased the buzz around the sizzler exponentially from the time of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer's release.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' has become one of the most hyped movies in India. Samantha, who struck the right chords with her item number had shared in the past that she had reservations about it and feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced her. "Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do 'Oo Antava'", Samantha had said.

Soon Allu Arjun will join the cast of 'Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule.' In the upcoming sequel to the crime drama, the actor who plays a sandalwood smuggler, will display his most ferocious side. Rashmika will play the female heroine, and many well-known actors are expected to star in the film.

Meanwhile, with 'Pushpa 2' all set to go on floors, there's a lot more in store for Allu Arjun fans in the days ahead.

