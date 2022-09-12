Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's romantic coffee date photos send the internet into meltdown. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017

Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user who keeps sharing her professional and personal life updates with her fans and followers on Instagram. Her fans look forward to the actress's pictures with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. On Monday, The Chakda Xpress actress treated her fans with unseen pictures of her coffee date with her darling husband. In the pictures, the star couple can be seen enjoying some time together while sipping coffee together. They seem to be engrossed in a fun conversation as they both share a laugh. Indeed each picture screams love and happiness. Sharing them on her Instagram handle, Anushka simply dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

Netizens reactions

Anushka's post garnered a lot of love from her fans and friends from the industry. Actress Shibani Dandekar, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress Karisma Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Sunil Grover wrote, "Sunder", followed by a red heart emoji. One of the fans commented, "Cutest Couple." Another wrote, "My favourite." A fan also inquired about their daughter Vamika, asking, "Where is our little Vamika."

Recently, Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket on Thursday in the Asia Cup 2022. To celebrate the milestone, his proud wife penned a sweet note praising him. She said, "Forever with you through any and everything," with a heart emoji.

After his 71st century in international cricket, Virat Kohli dedicated his ton to his wife and their daughter. "Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside," said Virat after his innings to broadcasters.

"And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," he added.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka marks her comeback with project 'Chakda Xpress'. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

