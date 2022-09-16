Thank God song Manike OUT: Sidharth & Nora get trolled for remake, netizens say 'Stop spoling songs'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Thank God song Manike OUT: Sidharth & Nora get trolled

Thank God song Manike OUT: Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Thank God. While the film is nearing its release date, the makers have dropped the first song from the film, named Manike. The song is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe. The song also features the voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunathan. The rap verse is composed by Mellow D. Manike features Nora Fatehi alongside Sidharth Malhotra in a special appearance.

On Friday, the Shershaah actor took to his Instagram and dropped the full song. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Ayaan Kapoor(Sidharth's character name in the film) faces the true test of temptation, Lust/Vaasna..#Manike Song Out Now." Nora Fatehi also took to her Instagram account and shared the song. The video shows the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Nora. They can be seen acing the moves in the music video.

Netizens reaction:

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans rushed to the comment section to react to it. While some fans hailed their chemistry, some took a jibe at them for recreating the original song in the Hindi version. A user wrote, "Achhe song ko barbad krdo, original best (You destroyed a good song, original is best)." Another user wrote, "Ache song ki band bajana koi Bollywood walo se sikhe. (Learn from Bollywood to destroy a good song)." A third user commented, "There was absolutely no need to remake this song." A user also wrote, "Disgusting remake, please spare us."

Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, and it garnered a lot of love. Sidharth shared the trailer on social media and captioned, "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab."

Speaking about the film, Thank God stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Sidharth and Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space for the third time and they have previously collaborated in Marjaavaan and Aiyaary. The comedy flick is helmed by Indra Kumar. The film will be released during the holiday season on October 25th this year.

