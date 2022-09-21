Raju Srivastava dies: After making millions laugh, comedian passes away at 58 | BREAKING NEWS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raju Srivastava dies

Raju Srivastava dies: Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58. He suffered a sudden heart attack on August 10 following which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. The actor was immediately shifted to ICU and was on life support. He did not gain consciousness for over a month and despite doctors' efforts, his health kept deteriorating even days after he suffered a heart attack. Doctors had shared that he has suffered brain damage following the heart attack.

"Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family," News agency ANI tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support.

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava on 25 December 1963, he took Raju as his stage name. He was often credited as Gajodhar due to his popular acts. A president of Kanpur and hailing from a middle-class family, Raju always wanted to become a comedian. He began his stint as a stand-up comedian with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up. Post that he participated in, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, and won the title of "The King of Comedy".

Raju Srivastava had performed both in India and abroad. He also did some Bollywood films including Rajshri Productions' Maine Pyar Kiya and other small roles in popular films namely Baazigar and Bombay to Goa. He was a part of Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

Raju also gained many fans when he participated in Bigg Boss Season 3 and Nach Baliye season 6. He has also appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil.

He is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman.

