Raju Srivastava Dies: Fans mourn the passing of comedian, remember their 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi on September 21 at the age of 58. As per news agency ANI, his family confirmed his death. Raju is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman. The popular stand-up comedian suffered a sudden heart attack on August 10 following which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. The actor was immediately shifted to ICU and was on life support. Doctors had shared that he has suffered brain damage following the heart attack.

Raju's popular character Gajodhar was loved by millions. Raju as Gajodhar tugs at people's heartstrings for his innocence and a view of the surroundings that was different from the rest. As the nation remembers the man who made everyone laugh, many took to their social media to mourn the demise of the comedian. A user wrote, "We will miss you @iRajuSrivastava! You made the nation believe that stand up comedy can also be a profession. May you now make heaven a happier place. #राजू_श्रीवास्तव #RajuSrivastav Ohm Shanti!" Another said, "RIP Raju Srivastava, The man who introduced india to the world of standup comedy and dominated the field in late 2000s and early 2010s. RIP Legend."

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava on 25 December 1963, he took Raju as his stage name. A president of Kanpur and hailing from a middle-class family, Raju always wanted to become a comedian. He began his stint as a stand-up comedian with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up. Post that he participated in, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, and won the title of "The King of Comedy". ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava dies: After making millions laugh, comedian passes away at 58 | BREAKING NEWS

Raju Srivastava had performed both in India and abroad. He also did some Bollywood films including Rajshri Productions' Maine Pyar Kiya and other small roles in popular films namely Baazigar and Bombay to Goa. He was a part of Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

Raju also gained many fans when he participated in Bigg Boss Season 3 and Nach Baliye season 6. He has also appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil. ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava Dies: Comedy videos of 'Gajodhar' that left the nation ROFLing | WATCH

