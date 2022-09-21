Raju Srivastava Dies: Comedy videos of 'Gajodhar' that left the nation ROFLing | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Raju Srivastava has died aged 58

Raju Srivastava Dies: The nation is in a state of deep mourning after beloved comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in New Delhi. Raju was hospitalised on August 10 in AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym. He spent days on ventilator support fighting for his life. However, his battle ended on Wednesday when he bid adieu to the world. As the nation remembers the man who made millions laugh, we take a look at his funny videos that put a smile on our faces and had us laughing out loud.

Raju Srivastava as Gajodhar

Raju's popular character Gajodhar was loved like crazy. His observational humour that was deep-rooted in heartland India found a connection with his fans. Raju as Gajodhar tugs at people's heartstrings for his innocence and a view of the surroundings that was different from the rest. A performance of Raju from an Awards show got crazy viral.

Raju Srivastava mimics animals

Raju had a way of connecting with his audience. As much as he liked to make jokes about his audience, his observations of his surroundings were spot on. During a set, he imitated cows and stray animals and it turned out to be hilarious.

Raju Srivastava on wedding functions

Another popular set from Raju Srivastava was about Indian wedding functions and how they turned out to be an eventful gathering of interesting people. During his performance on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Raju's observational humour on Indian wedding functions turned out to be a show stealer.

Raju Srivastava imitates Bollywood stars

Not the most popular mimic, Raju Srivastava brought his inimitable style when he impersonated Bollywood stars during his performance. From Rajkumar to Amitabh Bachchan, he imitated popular Bollywood celebs and how they would behave in public.

Raju Srivastava on Diwali crackers

Raju had a way of deriving humour from the most ordinary situations. During a set, he showed that his humour was class apart when he talked about how different crackers burst, each in their own style. Anyone who has burnt fireworks will totally relate to Raju's humourous observations.

