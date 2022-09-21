Remembering Raju Srivastava: Highest paid comedian to political stint, here's his golden journey

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raju Srivastava

Remembering Raju Srivastava: Comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21. He was 58-year-old. Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. In August, he was declared brain dead after his brain stopped functioning. Raju's journey to stardom was full of challenges. From being the highest-paid comedian to acting in several popular Bollywood films, let us look at the inspiring journey of the ace Indian comedian whose jokes shall always keep his fans laughing.

Personal Life

Raju Srivastava's real name was Satya Prakash Srivastava. He was born on December 25, 1963, in a middle-class family in Kanpur. His father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, was a poet known as Balai Kaka. On July 01, 1993, Srivastav married Shikha who hails from Lucknow. Together they have two children, Antara and Ayushman.

Comedy career

Since childhood, Raju wanted to be a comedian because of his good mimicking skills. He ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he secured the position of second runner-up. Later, he took part in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, in which he won the title of The King of Comedy.

Raju was once India’s highest-paid comedian due to his excellent comical skills.

Bollywood stint

Raju also had a cameo appearance in Shekhar Suman’s comedy serial Dekh Bhai Dekh (1994). He made his Bollywood debut with 1988's film Tezaab. He has also been a part of Rajshri Productions movie Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar and Bombay to Goa. He worked as an actor and comedian in the Bollywood movie Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Reality shows

Raju had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 3. After staying in the house for more than two months he was voted out on 4 December 2009.

He later participated in the comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala.

In 2013, Raju along with his wife participated in the star couple's dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 6.

He has also appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Political career

He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. But on 11 March 2014, Srivastava returned the ticket, saying he was not getting enough support from the local units of the party. After that, he joined Bhartiya Janta Party on 19 March 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated him to be part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Raju took his responsibility very seriously and continued to spread awareness among people about the environment through his videos.

