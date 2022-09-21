Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
  5. RIP Raju Srivastava: Friends, family and fans condole sad demise | LIVE UPDATES
RIP Raju Srivastava: Friends, family and fans condole sad demise | LIVE UPDATES

RIP Raju Srivastava: Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on Wednesday. His fans, family and colleagues are mourning the sad demise with heartfelt tributes.

Updated on: September 21, 2022 11:15 IST
Raju Srivastava
Image Source : TWITTER Raju Srivastava

RIP Raju Srivastava | LIVE UPDATES: Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava who was admitted to the hospital on August 10 following cardiac arrest has passed away. He was 58. He is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman. Raju was on the life support system for over a month. As the news of his sad demise broke, friends, family and fans took to social media to share heartfelt messages. While some remembered the good times they had spent with him, others shared Raju's photos and videos and recalled how he made them laugh.

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava on 25 December 1963, he took Raju as his stage name. He was popularly called 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' due to his popular comedy acts. A resident of Kanpur and hailing from a middle-class family, Raju always wanted to become a comedian. His first break as a stand-up comedian was with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He finished as second runner-up. Post that he participated in a number of competitions and also featured in films and TV shows. 

Also Read: Raju Srivastava dies: After making millions laugh, comedian passes away at 58 

 

 

Live updates :RIP Raju Srivastava

  • Sep 21, 2022 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Raju Srivastava's journey

    Raju Srivastava's road to stardom hasn't been a cakewalk. Take a look at Raju's journey from a middle-class family to the highest-paid comedian.

    Read | Remembering Raju Srivastava: Highest paid comedian to political stint, here's his golden journey

     

  • Sep 21, 2022 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Comedian Vipul Goyal mourned the sad demise by sharing a photo with Raju Srivastava on Twitter. Calling him a legend", he tweeted, "RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians (sic)."

  • Sep 21, 2022 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Rajpal Yadav condoles sad demise

    Rajpal Yadav paid tribute to Raju Srivastava with a heartfelt message. The actor wrote, "I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this."

     

  • Sep 21, 2022 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Raju Srivastava Passes Away

    Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58. He suffered a sudden heart attack on August 10 following which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

    Read | Raju Srivastava dies: After making millions laugh, comedian passes away at 58 

     

