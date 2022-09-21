RIP Raju Srivastava: Friends, family and fans condole sad demise | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Raju Srivastava

RIP Raju Srivastava | LIVE UPDATES: Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava who was admitted to the hospital on August 10 following cardiac arrest has passed away. He was 58. He is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman. Raju was on the life support system for over a month. As the news of his sad demise broke, friends, family and fans took to social media to share heartfelt messages. While some remembered the good times they had spent with him, others shared Raju's photos and videos and recalled how he made them laugh.

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava on 25 December 1963, he took Raju as his stage name. He was popularly called 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' due to his popular comedy acts. A resident of Kanpur and hailing from a middle-class family, Raju always wanted to become a comedian. His first break as a stand-up comedian was with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He finished as second runner-up. Post that he participated in a number of competitions and also featured in films and TV shows.

