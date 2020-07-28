Ranvir Shorey says 'The Gang' exists in Bollywood: Their objective is to control the top of the pyramid

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVIRSHOREY Ranvir Shorey says 'The Gang' exists in Bollywood

Nepotism in Bollywood has been a topic of discussion openly ever since it is said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput succumbed to the pressure of being an 'outsider' in the industry. Many celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey and others came forward to accuse 'The Gang' in Bollywood for not letting the 'outsiders' shine even though they are more talented than many star kids. Recently, Ranvir Shorey again took to Twitter to state that the 'gang' exists it Bollywood and comprises of a few powerful names and second-generation producers who want to hold the power.

He tweeted, "‘The Gang’ is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood."

Ranvir Shorey had also revealed that he was socially and professionally isolated after he had a public fallout with the Bhatts from 2003 to 2005. He told HT, "The fight for my place in the industry is still on. I am still an outcast. It is not like that fight is over. After I came back, I had to start from scratch. I went back to doing television. I did The Great Indian Comedy Show and from there on, it has been a crawl making my own space as an actor."

"I was lucky enough to stand out in independent films. I am surviving on my own, it is a great achievement for me. I had to crawl inch by inch to make my space. Wherever I am today is not thanks to so-called mainstream bigwigs as they have tried their best to sideline me," Shorey told PTI in an interview.

The modus operandi is that when you’re vulnerable, like the death or loss of a close one, you’re professionally & socially ostracised by spreading lies and rumours, through the media, as well as the grapevine, leaving you disoriented and hopeless with a sense of doom. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 27, 2020

Ranvir Shorey made his debut opposite Manisha Koirala in 2002's Ek Chhotisi Love Story and followed it up with next year's Jism. He said he was 'wiped out' as he only got to play 'small parts' in films like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai 2, Lakshya, and Shiva.

"I had to start again from scratch from TV. I did 'The Great Indian Comedy Show', then I started building my career again. Then 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' happened in 2006," he said, noting the Dibakar Banerjee-directed comedy.

