Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to move into new house; actor shares DEETS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the finest couples in the Tinsel town. The popular on-screen couple is all set to share the screen again with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Recently, the couple graced the launch of their first song from the film, titled Current Laga Re. During the event, they interacted with the media and made a major announcement. The Bajirao of Bollywood revealed that he and Deepika will be moving into a new house and that the kitchen is being done by the actress.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor revealed that a new house is in the making. He added that Deepika is in charge of the Kitchen and she herself is looking after how the kitchen is being done. The Piku actress immediately replied, "that kitchen is not innaugurated and he(Ranveer) will innaugurate it and I will keep you updated." Ranveer quips, "Sunday ke Sunday, Deepika ka liye ande (Sunday after Sunday, eggs will be made for Deepika)."

Ranveer was also asked if her wife Deepika is the queen of entertainment. He replied, "Yes, she very much is the Queen of entertainment." He also went on to call her Queen of his life. "15 years of a glorious career- having showcased an immense amount of versatility across genres. Given such special films, special character, special performances. So the tagline is very apt- the Queen of entertainment," he added.

Speaking about Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra and Varun Sharma, among others. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film is set to release on Christmas this year. Produced by Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar, it is based on Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors.

