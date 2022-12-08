Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Deepika Padukone to star as lady Singham, Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS at Ranveer Singh's Cirkus event

Deepika Padukone will be seen as Lady Singham. Rohit has confirmed the news at the Cirkus' Current Laga Re song launch. He also shared more details about the project. Find out.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: December 08, 2022 14:04 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone announced new film

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen taking the bad guys down in a cop avatar. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty during the song launch of his upcoming film 'Cirkus' revealed that actress Deepika Padukone will be donning the khaki uniform for his cop universe as they are all set to work together. Rohit, who was at the launch of 'Current Laga Re' along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika, shared the news on stage.

He said: "Log poochte rehte hai Singham ka agla part kab aayega? Today let me take his opportunity to say that Deepika and I will work together next year."

Rohit and Deepika have previously worked together in 'Chennai Express' which stars Shah Rukh Khan and released in 2013. It would be after a decade that the actress and filmmaker would be working together.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

X