J-Hope surprises Jin before military enlistment, BTS member's sweet gesture leaves ARMY emotional | VIRAL PICS

BTS member J-Hope never fails to stand with his bandmates. Be it rooting for his friends Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, Suga and Jimin or promoting BTS leader RM's new album, J-Hope has always extended support to BTS. And now, when Jin is all set to begin his military service, the K-pop star went ahead to surprise him. Photos of the two and their little celebration have gone viral on social media.

The photos were posted by Jin on Weverse. He posed with the cake and revealed that it was designed by Hobi aka J-Hope. The bakers shared a closer look at the cake showing the message written on it. As translated by Twitter users, the text on the cake reads, “Happy Birthday my friend Merry Christmas JYAN [wishing for a] very fast discharge from the military."

Jin's photos have gone viral on social media. J-Hope's sweet gesture has also won the hearts of the ARMY and has left them emotional. Sample some of these tweets:

As Jin prepares for military enlistment, several reports claimed that there will be an event where Kim Seokjin will interact with fans and bid them bye before beginning his almost 2-year-long military service. However, quashing these reports, Big Hit, the company that manages Jin and the superband released a statement on Weverse, a Korean social media platform, stating that no such event will be held. The statement was posted on Twitter by a number of fan accounts.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. In a statement posted on the fan community forum Weverse, the band's management company BigHit Music said the septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

