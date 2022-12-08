Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film continues good hold as new Bollywood films fail

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PANORAMAMOVIES A still of Ajay Devgn from the blockbuster hit Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film is soon to complete three weeks of its release in the cinema halls. Despite that, the remake of a Malayafilm film of the same name is earning better than new releases. New Bollywood films Bhediya and An Action Hero are unable to draw audiences to the theaters and the numbers continue to drop by the day. Drishyam 2, on the other hand, has maintained a steady pace.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 minted over Rs 2 Cr taking the film's total collection in week three above Rs 27 Cr and if it continues at the same pace, the film will soon cross the mark of Rs 200 Cr. "Drishyam 2 continues with steady collections on its third Tuesday with collections of 2.50 crore nett. This takes its second week total to 27 crore nett and the week is looking to end at 33 crore nett. The film has so far collected 187 crore nett in total.," Box Office India reported.

The report also shared day wise collection of the film:

Week One - 1,02,37,00,000

Week Two - 57,31,00,000 approx

Friday - 4,00,00,000 approx

Saturday - 8,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 10,00,00,000 approx

Monday - 2,75,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 approx

Third Week - 27,25,00,000 approx (5 days)

TOTAL - 1,86,93,00,000 approx

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam 2', helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release. It is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

'Drishyam', saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody and now its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

