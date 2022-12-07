Katrina Kaif doesn't like Vicky Kaushal sharing 'such' videos but he still does | Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif striking a romantic pose

Katrina Kaif has some reservations about Vicky Kaushal's choice of social media posts. The actress doesn't approve of her actor-husband sharing certain kinds of videos. So did Vicky stop doing it? Well, he certainly did not. Vicky, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera took to social media to share a casual video of him vibing to the song, 'Kyaa Baat Hai 2.0".

In the video, shared by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, the actor is seen sitting on a chair and swaying to the peppy beats of the song that features him and Kiara Advani. While posting it on social media, the actor shred, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' is the third song from 'Govinda Naam Mera', which is a revamped version of Harrdy Sandhu's track by the same name. Two other songs have also been released from the film titled 'Bana Sharabi' and 'Bijli'.

The film that also stars Bhumi Pednekar is directed by Shashank Khaitan. 'Govinda Naam Mera', is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter. The film will relase on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal also looks forward to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress looks forward to Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is the third installment in the hit Tiger franchise. she is also gearing up for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' starring Vijay Sethupathi.

