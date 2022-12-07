Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Live tv
search
MCD ELECTIONS (Total seats 250)
BJP
--
CONG
--
AAP
--
OTH
--
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput was pure energy: Kedarnath director shares SSR's memory on film's anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput was pure energy: Kedarnath director shares SSR's memory on film's anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's role as Mansoor in the film Kedarnath was loved by all. As the film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, completed four years of its release, film's director Abhishek Kapoor shared a fond memory of SSR.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Published on: December 07, 2022 13:37 IST
Still of Sushant Singh Rajput from the film Kedarnath.
Image Source : TWITTER/ITZZORIANA Still of Sushant Singh Rajput from the film Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Kedarnath was released in theaters four years ago on December 7. The romantic film which marked the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan narrated the story of tragic floods in the hill station. As the film cocked four years, Kedarnath's director Abhishek Kapoor shared a fond memory of the actor. He reminisced about the film's journey and also called the lead character of Mansoor one of the finest works of Sushant. The movie also catapulted Sara Ali Khan to stardom with its songs like 'Namo Namo', 'Qaafirana' and 'Jaan Nisaar' being the earworms.

Sharing his memories about the film, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said, "The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine."

He further expressed his gratitude towards Sushant for teaming up with him, "I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant's finest works." Take a look at Kedarnath's song here:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, during the thick of the pandemic. His death was a shocking and tragic loss for the industry and those near him. His death opened flood gates to a number of controversies in Bollywood. The police are still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor, who released 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' around the same time last year, is currently working on a couple of projects.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress announced a new film with Aditya Roy Kapoor. Also starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, it is touted as an anthology by Anurag Kashyap. 

Related Stories
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lambasts Bollywood in new post, says it failed to acknowledge...|VIDEO

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lambasts Bollywood in new post, says it failed to acknowledge...|VIDEO

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka saw late actor in her dreams, shares heartbreaking post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka saw late actor in her dreams, shares heartbreaking post

After Vaishali Takkar's suicide, her heartfelt post for SSR goes viral; netizens react

After Vaishali Takkar's suicide, her heartfelt post for SSR goes viral; netizens react

Rhea Chakraborty was in Byculla jail in 2020. Here's what the actress did on her last day

Rhea Chakraborty was in Byculla jail in 2020. Here's what the actress did on her last day

Titled, 'Metro...In Dino', the film showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times! Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Don't miss these:

Alia Bhatt on break from mom duties, actress hits yoga classes to get back to shape after pregnancy

10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022: Dhanush, Alia Bhatt top IMDb's list

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News