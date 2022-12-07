Sushant Singh Rajput was pure energy: Kedarnath director shares SSR's memory on film's anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ITZZORIANA Still of Sushant Singh Rajput from the film Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Kedarnath was released in theaters four years ago on December 7. The romantic film which marked the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan narrated the story of tragic floods in the hill station. As the film cocked four years, Kedarnath's director Abhishek Kapoor shared a fond memory of the actor. He reminisced about the film's journey and also called the lead character of Mansoor one of the finest works of Sushant. The movie also catapulted Sara Ali Khan to stardom with its songs like 'Namo Namo', 'Qaafirana' and 'Jaan Nisaar' being the earworms.

Sharing his memories about the film, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said, "The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine."

He further expressed his gratitude towards Sushant for teaming up with him, "I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant's finest works." Take a look at Kedarnath's song here:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, during the thick of the pandemic. His death was a shocking and tragic loss for the industry and those near him. His death opened flood gates to a number of controversies in Bollywood. The police are still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor, who released 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' around the same time last year, is currently working on a couple of projects.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress announced a new film with Aditya Roy Kapoor. Also starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, it is touted as an anthology by Anurag Kashyap.

Titled, 'Metro...In Dino', the film showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times! Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Don't miss these:

Alia Bhatt on break from mom duties, actress hits yoga classes to get back to shape after pregnancy

10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022: Dhanush, Alia Bhatt top IMDb's list

Latest Entertainment News