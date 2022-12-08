Rhea Chakraborty dating Bunty Sajdeh after Sushant Singh Rajput's death? Know all about her rumoured boyfriend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY, BUNTY SAJDEH Rhea Chakraborty and Bunty Sajdeh have sparked relationship rumours

Rhea Chakraborty has had tumultuous years recently. After the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress shared a post revealing they were dating each other. What followed was a series of allegations by SSR's fans and family. The actress was investigated by a number of agencies including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) among others. Not Rhea had to spend weeks in jail but reportedly she also had to lose a number of projects.

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating Bunty Sajdeh?

Now, three years after Sushant's tragic demise, reports are rife that the actress is dating Bunty Sajdeh. While the two are yet to comment on the rumours, reports state that they have decided to keep things personal and away from public light. “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Who is Bunty Sajdeh?

Bunty Sajdeh is the brother of fashion designer Seema Sajdeh (she recently appeared on Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives). Reported to be a reality star, he is the MD & CEO of Cornerstone Sport. The agency has a talent list of popular sports personalities like Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubhman Gill among others. He was earlier reported to have dated Sonakshi Sinha. He is often spotted at Bollywood parties and has over 147K followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. Take a look at Bunty Sajdeh's pics:

Rhea Chakraborty and SSR's death case

Sushant died at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform. After his death, Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death. The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released last year.

