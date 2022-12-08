OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 9): Kantara (Hindi), Yashoda, Doctor G, Blurr & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 9)

New OTT movies and web series are here to add a dose of entertainment to your weekend. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G to Rishabh Shetty's Kantara in Hindi; many films that made a mark at the box office are now releasing on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select and others. On the other hand, new movies and web shows like Taapsee Pannu's Blurr and Randeep Hooda's CAT are also making its way to watch online. So grab your favorite snacks and get set for a movie marathon this weekend.

Kantara in Hindi

While Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara was earlier released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video, its Hindi version is now releasing on OTT. The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 9, 2022

Directed by: Rishabh Shetty

Language: Hindi

Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda released to critical acclaim and is now making its way to OTT. The film is about a woman who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – December 9, 2022

Directed by: Hareesh Narayan and K Hari Shankar

Language: Telugu; dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

Doctor G

After a decent run at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G is releasing on OTT. The film follows the struggles of a male doctor who is interested in orthopedics but instead becomes a gynecologist, thus leading to chaos. It also featured Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal roles. The movie grossed ₹25.45 crores in India and ₹40.71 crores globally against its ₹35 crores production budget.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 11, 2022

Directed by: Anubhuti Kashyap

Language: Hindi

Blurr

Blurr is actress Taapsee Pannu's first production venture and is also starring in the film. She will be seen playing the role of twin sisters in Blurr, also starring Gulshan Devaiah. The film is about a sister who sets to find the real reason behind her twin sister's death andmany truths unfold in the journey. Blurr is a remake of the 2010 Spanish horror film Julia’s Eyes.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – December 9, 2022

Directed by: Ajay Bahl

Language: Hindi

Christmas is Cancelled

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, 2021, the family drama Christmas is Cancelled revolves around a 29-year-old Emma (Hayley Orrantia), who finds out that her widowed, 52-year-old dad (Dermot Mulroney) has been dating her high school nemesis, she freaks out and embarks on a hilarious, no-holds-barred mission to break them up during their annual family Christmas festivities.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – December 9, 2022

Directed by: Prarthana Mohan

Language: English

Senorita ‘89

Exploring the Dark Side of 1980's Beauty Pageants in Mexico, Senorita 89 is a scandalous thriller from the Oscar-winning producers Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín. The series delves behind the curtain of Latin America’s beauty pageant culture in the 1980s, where hidden amongst the laughter, lights and glitter lurk a dark and disturbing world. Senorita ‘89 follows budding beauty queens from all over Mexico as they gather at an imposing ranch deep in the forest, where they must stay for 3 months in a bid to be crowned the next ‘Miss Mexico’.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – December 9, 2022

Directed by: Lucía Puenzo Nicolás Puenzo Sílvia Quer Jimena Montemayor

Language: English

Faadu: A Love Story

Faadu: A Love Story is a story of two lovers (Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher) who have a different outlook toward life. While Pavail's character comes from the slums and is a hustler, who cuts corners, Saiyami's character comes across as more grounded in the trailer of the series.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date – December 9, 2022

Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Language: Hindi

CAT

In CAT, Randeep Hooda is seen playing the role of Gurnam Singh, who is a simple and innocent man trapped in a drug trafficking conspiracy and the story revolves around what all he has to face because of the involvement of some powerful people. The web series also features Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 9, 2022

Directed by: Balwinder Singh Janjua

Language: Hindi

