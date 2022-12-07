Google's Top Searched TV shows of 2022: Zendaya's Euphoria on top, check out the full list

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ZENDAYABR Stills from Euphoria, House of the dragons and Moon Knight

Google's Top Searched TV shows of 2022: The American teen drama Euphoria is the most-searched TV web series in the world for the year 2022. The award-winning series is written by Sam Levinson, that is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. It is the story of a teen girl who's working through addiction along with the usual challenges of adolescence. Zendaya plays the lead role of a recovering teenage drug addict on the show.

The second place is clinched by the most anticipated series House of the dragons which is the prequel of the popular American series Game of Thrones. The streaming rights of the show were bought by Disney Plus Hotstar and the first episode garnered 10 million views at the time of the premiere. The prequel of the web series was also among the most-watched show and had a huge fan following. Fans religiously followed the series and the viewership was outnumbered.

Third, on the list is Marvel's, Moon Knight. The series is written by Jeremy Slater and it featured Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. It is action-packed, mind-bending, live-action series. The Marvel show took its fans on a journey of mystery, secrets and chaos with Moon Knight. Directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the web series is loaded with Egyptian mythology and can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

American thriller Watcher grabbed the 4th place on the list. Streamed on Netflix, it follows the true story of a couple, who moved into a new house and are troubled by a letter signed by a stalker who calls himself The Watcher. Written by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan it premiered on October 13. It is loosely based on a 2018 article for New York's The Cut by Reeves Wiedeman.

Next on the list is the American drama miniseries Inventing Anna which stands 5th. The story is Inspired by Anna Sorokin, who tricked New York's society into believing that she was some rich German who had lots of funds. Julia Graner played the character of Anna in the series. Netflix bought the streaming rights of the show.

Web series like Dahmer (Netflix), The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), All of Us Are Dead (Netflix), Sandman (Netflix) and Heartstopper (Netflix) bagged 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th place respectively.

