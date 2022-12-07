Thor Love and Thunder to Brahmastra: Google's top searched movies of 2022 | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Google's top searched movies of 2022 | Full list

The year has come to a conclusion, and we now have the mosts searched movies of 2022. With large releases following the pandemic, the cinema world saw some exceptional films this year. While movies from the West lead the list of the top 10 most searched movies of the year, there is also one from Bollywood and one from the regional film industry. The ten movies that rocked the cinema industry this year range from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra to Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder. Let's take a look at the movies from 2022 that piqued India's curiosity for a variety of genres.

1. Thor: Love and Thunder

The Chris Hemsworth starrer claimed the top position on the list and became the most searched movie globally this year.

2. Black Adam

The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, starring Dwayne Johnson, took the second spot on the list.

3. Top Gun: Maverick

The third film on the list is the action drama Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film caused quite a stir upon its release.

4. The Batman

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, came at fourth place on the list.

5. Encanto

The animated musical fantasy drew a lot of attention and finished fifth on the list.

6. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

The Ayan Mukerji directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, took the sixth spot on the list. The film has been making headlines for several years, so it's not surprising to see it on the list.

7. Jurassic World Dominion

The Colin Trevorrow directorial science fiction film came in at the seventh spot on the list.

8. K.G.F: Chapter 2

Despite the fact that it is a regional film, the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 starring actor Yash took eighth place.

9. Uncharted

The ninth spot on the list went to the Ruben Fleischer directorial starring Tom Holland.

10. Morbius

The American superhero film, Morbius, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, smoothly made it to the list, taking the tenth position.

