Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022: Johnny Depp beats Will Smith, Amber Heard in the list

Google has announced the list of the top 10 most searched actors of 2022. Johnny Depp, who won his defamation case, has topped the list, followed by Will Smith and Amber Heard.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 19:41 IST
Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WILLSMITH Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022

Google has announced the latest list of Most Searched Actors of 2022 on the search engine. The list has been topped by none other than the Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. The actor has also topped Google's Most Searched People of 2022. This year, Depp has been under the limelight for his divorce case with actress Amber Heard. The trial was very much prominent in the media and was religiously followed by his fans. Depp vs Heard trial was among the most followed cases and this bought both the actors under the radar. 

Following that path, Will Smith came second on the list of the Most Searched Actors of 2022. Smith came under the radar after he slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock live on the stage during the March 27 ceremony earlier this year. While Smith grabbed the second position, Amber heard clinched third place in the list. It is no surprise that Depp and Heard are among the top three actors on the list. After the publicised divorce case earlier in the year both actors were under the spotlight. Heard accused Depp of physical violence but lost the trial. She also received severe backlash after the verdict.

Other actors Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, Joseph Quinn, Evan Peters, Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Ezra Miller also made their place on the list. Chris Rock who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars bagged the 4th position, and The famous talk show 'Red Table Talk' host Jada Pinkett Smith grabbed the 5th position. The 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn came in 6th place. The 'American Horror Story' star Evan Peters bagged 7th position in the list. Our own spiderman Andrew Garfield came 8th on the list. Franziska Fox's CEO Julia Fox ranked 9th in the list. The controversial American actor Ezra Miller, accused of assault and felony burglary bagged 10th place.

 

