Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022: Sky Garden in UK to Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SKYGARDENLONDON The Sky Garden in UK is the top scenic spot in the world in 2022 as per Google

The top spot in Google's list of the most scenic spots in 2022 belonged to the Sky Garden in London, UK. It is the highest spot in the metropolitan city which gives a 360-degree view of the mesmerizing skyline to the visitors. The Sky Garden has a number of restaurants and is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the spectacular view and cityscape. If you are a travel junkie and love to discover new and beautiful places then you should know about Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022 and definitely check them off your bucket list as soon as possible.

Sky Garden, Setas de Sevilla and Tanah Lot are Top Scenic Spots of 2022

London's beautiful Sky Garden has topped the list of Google's Scenic Spots of 2022, followed by Setas de Sevilla in Seville, Spain and Tanah Lot in Bali, Indonesia at the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. Setas de Sevilla or Mushrooms of Seville is said to be the largest wooden structure in the world and attracts tourists from all around the world.

Image Source : FACEBOOKSetas de Sevilla in Seville, Spain are wooden structures

Tanah Lot in Bali, Indonesia is one of the most iconic photography spots in the world. The rock formation off the coast of Bali became the third-best scenic spot of 2022.

Image Source : FACEBOOK/TANAH LOT BALITanah Lot is a rock formation in the sea in Bali, Indonesia

The other most scenic spots of 2022

The 4th, 5th and 6th most scenic spots as per Google in 2022 were HeHa Ocean View in Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Ponta da Piedade in Lagos, Portugal and Oshino Hakkai in Oshino, Japan.

HeHa Ocean View

Image Source : FACEBOOK/PONTA DA PIEDADE Ponta da Piedade in Lagos, Portugal

Oshino Hakkai

The breathtaking views from Most Scenic Spots of 2022 will leave you marveling

The number 7, 8, 9 and 10 spots in the list of Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022 went to Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome, Italy, Petrin Tower in Prague, Czechia, Miradouro de Santa Luzia in Lisbon, Portugal and Wuling in Nantou County, Taiwan respectively. The views from these locations will surely make your heart skip a beat.

Image Source : FACEBOOK/ITALIABelvedere del Gianicolo in Rome

Petrin Tower

Image Source : FACEBOOK/SALERTOUR VIAGGI E TURISMO Miradouro de Santa Luzia in Lisbon, Portugal

Nantou County

