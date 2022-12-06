Varun Dhawan's Bhediya shot in Ziro. Here's a travel itinerary of this serene town in Arunachal Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INCREDIBLE INDIA Ziro has been captured beautifully in the Bollywood movie Bhediya

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has been shot in the quaint town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The state is one of the most beautiful and picturesque locations not just in Northeast India but the entire country. Many who have seen Bhediya are discovering the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh for the first time. Others are marveling over the beauty of Ziro. If you have been planning a visit to Northeast India then Arunachal Pradesh is one of the top locations you must be looking into.

Planning to visit Ziro? Know all about this town

Ziro is one of the oldest towns in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a hill station which is located 1500 metres above sea level. The place has an imposing landscape of beautiful lush green forest and large swathes of fields. The majority of locals belong to the Apatani tribe. The town wears a festive look during festivals celebrated by the locals and the sight is one to behold.

Places to visit in Ziro

Ziro is popular for its scenic beauty and the culture that is thriving in the town. Tourists love to soak in the local ambiance when they visit Ziro. The place has a mild climate which enables tourists to visit this place throughout the year. If you hire a car then travelling in the Ziro valley can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Since the landscape is beautiful, tourists love to click photos with beautiful vistas in the background. Rich rice fields and lush bamboo forests make for a beautiful background.

-- Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the major attractions in Ziro Valley. There is a variety of flora and fauna here.

-- Meghna Cave Temple is 5000 years old and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ziro.

-- Tarin Fish Farm is full of pine and bamboo trees. Tourists will love the sight here.

-- Tipi Orchid Research Centre is said to house a wide range of orchids that exceed 1000 varieties. It makes for a beautiful and breathtaking sight.

