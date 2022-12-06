Comic Con India: Know dates for New Delhi and Mumbai gigs, ticket prices, fan events and what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/COMIC CON INDIA Comic Con New Delhi edition will take place between Dec9-11

The biggest fan event for comic book lovers, Comic Con, is back in India. Comic Con Bengaluru has already been organised and saw a massive gathering of more than 45,000 fans from across the country. Now the New Delhi and Mumbai gigs are lined up for December 9 and December 11 respectively and enthusiasts would not like to miss out on this opportunity. Comic Con will witness popular Indian as well as international artists who have entertained and engaged us with their insights on comics and pop-culture. Below is everything you need to know about Comic Con New Delhi edition on December 9.

Comic Con New Delhi Date and Venue

Comic Con's New Delhi edition is on December 9 and will go on for three days till December 11. The venue is NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla.

Comic Con New Delhi Ticket Prices

The Comic Con entry passes are available at Book My Show. They are priced at Rs 799 and allow entry to one person for one day. You can buy a Rs 2,999 ticket and become a Super Fan VIP. This pass will give you access for all three days and comes with additional perks, including some curated Comic Con merchandise.

Comic Con New Delhi: What to expect?

Comic Con New Delhi will bring together a rich experience of comics, toys, merchandise, anime, cosplay, TV, movies, gaming and more. Some of the interesting activities that can be enjoyed by the attendees are listed below.

- Car lovers will be in for a treat with a unique experience.

- Meta will bring a plethora of experiences showcasing both Facebook and Instagram.

- Warner Bros Pictures India will be bringing live experiences like Shazam’s transformation booth and Universal Pictures’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

- A unique experience for fans by Audible.

- The biggest manga retail experience can be enjoyed featuring best sellers such as Naruto, Bleach, Death Note, Jujutsu Kaisen and many more.

- The Delhi Comic Con will feature the second edition of the all-new exclusive gaming experience. Fans will have an opportunity to try the latest games on devices and several experience-enhancing features such as Auto HDR, Windows Game Bar, Spatial Surround Sound, Game Pass Ultimate and more.

Cosplay at Comic Con New Delhi

Delhi Comic Con cosplay contest is the biggest celebration of pop culture. It is the biggest cosplay event in the city. A final winner each day will win a cash prize of Rs 35,000.

Indian Championship of cosplay

The Indian Championships of Cosplay (ICC) Qualifier – Delhi, is a celebration of pop culture. It is a craftsmanship award show with a pre-judging session and a stage display. All entries must represent a character or element from the pop culture realm. Each day a semi-finalist will be selected from among the ICC contestants and they each will win a cash prize of Rs 75,000.

Creators at Comic Con New Delhi

Vivek Goel (Artist & Publisher), Sumit Kumar (Bakarmax), Saumin Patel (Artist), Shubham Khurana (Artist & Creator of Corporat), Aniruddho Chakraborty – Writer & Publisher Chariot Comics, Md Faisal (Artist & Creator of Garbage Bin), Anant Sagar (Artist), Akshay Dhar – Writer & Publisher, Meta Desi Comics, Zafar Khurshid – Writer & Co-publisher, Meta Desi Comics, Sumit Kumar (Leading Artist for DC & Image Comics), Abhijeet Kini – Artist & Creator, Alok Sharma Writer & Publisher - Indusverse, Ravi Raj Ahuja (Writer & Publisher - Bullseye), Derek Domnic D’souza, Prasad Bhat , Happy Fluff Comics and Anurag Art will be the popular creators participating in Comic Con New Delhi. They will talk about the art and craft of comics and interact with the fans.

Performers at Comic Con New Delhi

Popular band Geek Fruit will be performing at Comic Con New Delhi.

