Google's Most Searched People of 2022: Johnny Depp tops; Will Smith to Rishi Sunak, know full list

Google has unveiled the list of Most Searched People of 2022 on the search engine. The list of the top 10 most searched people on the search engine is topped by Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who was in news for the most part of the year regarding his defamation case involving ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp's name topping the list of Google's Most Searched People of 2022 does not come as a surprise because the Depp vs Heard trial was a highly publicised one. After Depp won the case, proceedings of which were unfolded in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp has been making a comeback into the spotlight after being shunned by Hollywood over domestic abuse charges filed by Heard.

With Johnny Depp clinching the number one spot in the list of Google's Most Searched People of 2022, the second place was grabbed by Will Smith. Smith slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock live on the stage during the March 27 ceremony earlier this year. After Smith, Aquaman actress Amber Heard came in at the number 3 spot. Heard was one of the most searched celebrities online due to her defamation case involving ex-husband Johnny Depp. Throughout the year, Heard has also been the subject of massive trolling online.

Putin, Chris Rock and other names in Google's Most Searched People of 2022

The number 4 spot on Google's Most Searched People of 2022 was clinched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He waged a war on Ukraine, which is still ongoing. The number 5 and 6 spots belonged to comedian Chris Rock and tennis star Novak Djokovic respectively. Rock was in the news after Will Smith slapped him on the Oscars stage during the live ceremony. Djokovic was one of the most controversial sports stars this year for his views on COVID-19 and vaccination and participation in the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, the number 7, 8, 9 and 10 spots on the list of Google's Most Searched People of 2022 belonged to Anna Sorokin (Delvey), Andrew Tate, Rishi Sunak and Simon Leviev respectively. The Netflix mini-series Inventing Anna, based on Anna Sorokin (Delvey) made her the subject of huge interest. Andrew Tate has been in search for his controversial, often dubbed misogynistic, opinions on women. British PM Rishi Sunak was the first Indian-origin elected head of the country and was in the news for his historic election. Simon Leviev was the subject of the 2022 Netflix film The Tinder Swindler which generated immense curiosity about his life.

