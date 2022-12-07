Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Brahmastra becomes Google's Most Searched Movie of 2022 in India; KGF 2 and Kantara follow

Google's Most Searched Movies of 2022 India list includes Brahmastra Part One, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Kantara and others. Check out the top 10 here.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 16:10 IST
Google has finally released the list of the Most Searched Movies of 2022 in India and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra topped with flying colors. the film was the most-awaited one of the year and was constantly in the news before and after its release. Following Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure drama, actor Yash's blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2 earned the second spot while Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files stood at the third position. There is no denying that the year 2022 was loaded with many interesting and successful movies and managed to force the audience back to the theatres. 

Google's Most Searched Movies of 2022 in India Full List 

  • Brahmastra Part 1
  • KGF Chapter 2
  • The Kashmir Files
  • RRR
  • Kantara
  • Pushpa: The Rise
  • Vikram
  • Laal Singh Chaddha
  • Drishyam 2
  • Thor: love and Thunder

