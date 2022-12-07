Brahmastra becomes Google's Most Searched Movie of 2022 in India; KGF 2 and Kantara follow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Google's Most Searched Movies of 2022 Full List

Google has finally released the list of the Most Searched Movies of 2022 in India and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra topped with flying colors. the film was the most-awaited one of the year and was constantly in the news before and after its release. Following Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure drama, actor Yash's blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2 earned the second spot while Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files stood at the third position. There is no denying that the year 2022 was loaded with many interesting and successful movies and managed to force the audience back to the theatres.

Google's Most Searched Movies of 2022 in India Full List

Brahmastra Part 1

KGF Chapter 2

The Kashmir Files

RRR

Kantara

Pushpa: The Rise

Vikram

Laal Singh Chaddha

Drishyam 2

Thor: love and Thunder

