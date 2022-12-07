Cirkus song Current Laga Re to bring together Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone one more time | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PARTHK_23 Cirkus song Current Laga Re will be released on December 8

Cirkus trailer teased a special appearance from Deepika Padukone in what seemed like a song sequence. The makers have now unveiled a look at the first track from the film titled Current Laga Re featuring Deepika opposite the film's lead actor and husband Ranveer Singh. The song has raised expectations from the film as the pairing for DeepVeer will look to set the floor on fire one more time. The teaser of Current Laga Re hints that it will be an all-out electrifying dance number. Fans have been reacting to the teaser of the Cirkus song online and expressing their excitement.

Cirkus song Current Laga Re teaser out

In the trailer of Cirkus which was released earlier on December 7, the track Current Laga Re played in the background. It established a connection with Ranveer's character in the film who does not get electrocuted and is known as the 'Electric Man' of the circus where he performs. On Wednesday, the teaser of the song was revealed and Deepika Padukone will feature in a special appearance alongside Ranveer. The two actors are seen matching each other's insane energy and will bring the house down. In the prelude, Deepika is dubbed as the 'Queen of Entertainment' and she will surely live up to it if the teaser of Current Laga Re is anything to go by.

The Current Laga Re song video will be out on December 8 at 12.30 pm on the official YouTube channel of T-Series.

Fans call DeepVeer 'electrifying' in Current Laga Re teaser

After the Current Laga Re teaser was unveiled, fans flooded social media with praises. Every time Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share the screen space, the anticipation rises automatically and the new song from Cirkus will give the real-life Bollywood couple another opportunity to entertain their fans in the way they know best. Reacting to the song teaser, one social media user said, "I am getting good vibes from Current Laga Re!

Energy, Choreography looks awesome (sic)." Another commented, "Get ready for the most electrifying song of the year (sic)."

