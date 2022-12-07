Shameful! Malaika Arora brutally trolled for wearing Balenciaga as brand faces 'child abuse' controversy

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Malaika Arora trolled for wearing Balenciaga

Malaika Arora trolled: One of B-town’s most chic fashionistas, the actress is often seen giving tough competition to all the divas out there. The multi-hyphenate Malaika recently made a style statement in a Balenciaga dress at Manish Malhotra’s party. While she looked breathtakingly hot, the actress was trolled and accused for supporting a brand that is facing flak for its controversial ad featuring kids with bondage teddy bears. Balenciaga’s recent ad campaigns have been allegedly accused of 'sexualising children.'

Malaika Arora opted for a Balenciaga mini dress for designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday party which took place at his residence. She appeared in a stylish silver turtle neck greyish white shimmery outfit with the Balenciaga logo all over it. She teamed her look with thigh-high black boots loose locks a tiny black bag. However, Malaika’s choice of outfit didn’t go down well with netizens called her 'shameful'.

Netizens' Reaction

A user sharing a photo of Malaika, wrote, "Meet Malaika Arora. A Bollywood celebrity flaunting her Balenciaga dress despite this brand being under fire over their child-sexual abuse advertisements." Another added, "Imagine supporting Balenciaga after the controversy. Shameful." A third comment read, "Wearing Balenciaga??? Really ?? I am totally against cancel culture but not when it comes to child pornography. This brand needs to be cancelled for good and a celebrity, you need to do it first." Calling it shameful, an Instagramer wrote, "I’m shocked to see this lady in Balenciaga… very shameful… very insensitive!"

"Malaika supporting the pedophile brand as if she thinks everyone in India are illiterate or something. Does she think people don’t watch news or she herself doesn’t? Or is it just another way to be controversial?"

Malaika Arora's Work front

Malaika Arora made her OTT debut with her brand new show, Moving In With Malaika and it started streaming on December 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show gives the audience get a closer at the diva's personal life. For the unversed, Malaika was married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan for 18 years. They have a son together, Arhaan Khan. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2017 and continue co-parenting their son. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been head over heels in love and they are never shy about expressing their love for each other.

