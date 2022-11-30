Malaika Arora looks glamourous in black corset top, leather pants & white fur for winter dinner date

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is gearing up for the release of her OTT-debut series Moving In With Malaika, looked breathtakingly beautiful when she stepped out for a dinner date. When it comes to style, she is often seen giving tough competition to all the divas out there. The actress and fitness model was papped in Mumbai last night when she went out to enjoy a dinner date with her friends at a restaurant. Malaika oozed oomph in a sultry and sensational winter outfit. The actress wore a black corset top paired with bodycon leather pants and a faux fur jacket.

Malaika was clicked arriving at the eatery joint, dressed in an all-black look consisting of a black fitted corset top paired with leather pants and a faux fur jacket. To complete her look, the actress went for bold makeup. Malaika's corset top is from the shelves of the luxury label Versace, and features embellished broad straps, a plunging neckline, cut-out details and a fitted midriff. She teamed it with high-waisted leather pants featuring a body-hugging fitting and rounded off the outfit with a monochrome faux fur jacket draped on the shoulders.

For the accessories, Malaika donned statement rings and a gold choker necklace. She rounded off her look with peep-toe high heels.

Earlier, Malaika Arora rocked in a mini dress from Eden Haute Couture by French-Lebanese designer Zeina Halabi. The body-hugging shimmery ensemble featured a plunging neckline that got a grand aesthetic with lustrous embellishments. Her sizzling tassel attire took the internet by storm. She further styled her look with peep-toe stilettos and statement drop earrings.

Malaika Arora's Work front

Malaika recently made headlines after she returned to dancing as the actress appeared in the remake of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' for Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. No doubts that she sets the stage on fire, she also shared a BTS video showing off her looks from the song and as always she is simply hot.

Currently, Malaika is gearing up for her OTT debut. She will be seen in her own reality show, Moving In With Malaika. Slated to release on December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar, the show will feature not only the actress but also feature guest appearances of her friends and family. Malaika’s reality show will revolve around her family, friends, and work.

