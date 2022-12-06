Kdrama star Park Seo Joon to play Captain Marvel’s husband in movie 'The Marvels'? Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Would you like to see Park Seo Joon as Captain Marvel's husband?

Soon after the news of Kdrama star Park Seo Joon making his Hollywood debut surfaced on the internet, fans started guessing about the film. Now, the rumors are rife that the 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' actor will be seen playing the role of Captain Marvel’s husband in the new movie. Going by the reports, Seo Joon will play Prince Yan, Carol Danver played by Brie Larson's husband and the leader of the musical planet in the movie 'The Marvels'. Not just Park Seo Joon, several actors like Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson and others will be seen in the film.

The reports claim that the South Korean actor Park Seo Joon will be the ruler of the musical kingdom where the people must sing in order to communicate with each other. Although the actor is set to make his MCU debut, different reports earlier claimed that he will be seen playing Amadeus Cho, aka, Brawn. However, popular entertainment insider Daniel Richtman debunked those rumours. Disney has also announced that the actor's first look will be released in July 2023.

Now that it is confirmed that Park Seo Joon is the King of Musical Planet, fans are expressing their excitement on social media. One Twitter user wrote, "never would i have thought park seo joon would be married to envy adams in a MARVEL MOVIE" Another tweeted, "can't wait for this one." A third user said, "Park Seo Joon and Marvel .. im literally getting the best of both world." Check out-

Meanwhile, "The Marvels" is a sequel to the studios' 2019 blockbuster "Captain Marvel". Featuring Brie Larson as the superhero Captain Marvel, the film is directed by Nia DaCosta. It is written by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas. The Marvels will release on July 28, 2023 in the United States.

