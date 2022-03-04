Randeep Hooda discharged from hospital after knee surgery, waves to paparazzi | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Randeep Hooda discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda got discharged from a Mumbai hospital today post his knee surgery. Several photos and videos of the actor were circulated on social media. Randeep was seen making his way out of the hospital with the help of a walker. With a bandage on his right leg, the actor was seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue shorts and a cap. The 45-year-old actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on March 1 and was operated upon by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Randeep Hooda

On Wednesday (March 2) he underwent knee surgery after he suffered an injury on the set of his upcoming series "Inspector Avinash". Reportedly, Hooda suffered the injury while filming a combat sequence for the series last month and it is the same knee that he injured while filming 'Radhe' and had to be operated on.

Soon after his discharge, Randeep also dropped his picture from the hospital. In the photo, the actor is looking sideways, lost deep in his thoughts. Posting it, Randeep wrote in Hindi, "Choth toh ghootne pe lagi par kuch yaad sa kyun nahi araha (I was hurt in my knee but why can't I remember anything? (thinking face, wink face, and laughing face emojis)."

Meanwhile, helmed by directed by Neeraj Pathak, Inspector Avinash is based on the real-life events, is a dramatic retelling of the life of the titular cop dealing with criminal activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, Hooda will also be seen in the Netflix revenge drama series "CAT". The series is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written films like 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Mubarakan'. Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, 'CAT' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy. The show will be out soon on the streaming giant.