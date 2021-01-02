Ranbir-Alia get clicked with Ranveer-Deepika on Ranthambore trip. Pic goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SNEHZALA Ranbir-Alia get clicked with Ranveer-Deepika on Ranthambore trip

Bollywood celebreties Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their New Year at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan along with their families. They have been sharing many sneak peeks from their stay. Interesting, not just Ranbir-Alia, lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also in Ranthambore. After sharing their cute selfies with each other, more photos of the two couples together have gone viral on the internet.

Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen posing together in the viral photo with their fans during the Ranthambore safari. Check out-

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went for a safari with Soni Razdan and Shaheen, Deepika-Ranveer were accompanied by Deepika's parents Ujjala Padukone & Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha.

Amidst reports of engagement with actor Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has said that whatever the coming year brings for her, she is ready for all those things. Alia shared a picture on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen holding a drink in front of a bonfire. In the picture, Alia is seen in a short red dress with a long shrug, woollen cap and knee-long boot.

She wrote, "& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!"

While it was said that Alia and Ranbir are going to get engaged on New Year, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor clarified and told IE, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."