Raju Srivastava's brain not functioning post heart attack, condition 'very critical', says Sunil Pal

Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack

Raju Srivastava, who collapsed in a gym in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10, has been on ventilator support and fighting for his life. The latest update on the comedian's health does not paint a very good picture. Fellow comedian and stand-up artist Sunil pal, who has been keeping a regular check on Raju's health and informing the fans about the same, took to social media once again and shared that the latter is battling for his life.

Sunil said in a video that Raju's brain is not functioning and his condition is very critical. He asked the fans to pray for Raju's health.

Angioplasty performed on Raju Srivastava

On August 10, 58-year-old Raju Srivastava was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am. He had to be resuscitated thrice and was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. The comedian is under the care of Dr Nitish Naik. Raju's cousin brother Ashok Srivastava had earlier said he suffered a heart attack while exercising. "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down.

He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," Ashok told PTI. Actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi to be with him.

Raju Srivastava's health saw slight improvement

A couple of days ago, Raju Srivastava's health saw a slight improvement. However, he continued to remain in the ICU on life support. "Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on the ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," the artist's manager Nayan Soni told PTI on August 10 giving an update on his health.

Raju Srivastava's career

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Raju catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

