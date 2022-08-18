Is Shehnaaz Gill dating co-actor Raghav Juyal? Actress finally reacts in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL,RAGHAVJUYAL Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal?

Shehnaaz Gill finally speaks out about her rumoured romance with Raghav Juyal. The Punjabi actress, who rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13 and garnered a massive fan following, is currently making headlines owing to her rumoured relationship with the dancer, choreographer and her co-star Raghav Juyal. Shehnaaz is all set to star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Raghav and reports are rife that the two are quite close to each other. She recently attended a promotional event for her brother’s new song, 'Aunda Janda', and spoke about her dating rumours, shutting them down in style.

During the launch event, the Honsla Rakh actress was quizzed about her relationship rumours, to which Shehnaaz replied, ‘’Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai kayi baar and kuch bi bolti hai''. Shehnaaz asked a media person, ‘’Aap inke sath khade ho to aap inke saath relation me ho?’’ ''Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi," she added. She further requested that the media only ask questions relating to her brother's new song and assured that when she appeared for her own project, she would address all media questions.

As soon as the dating rumours were sparked, Shehnaaz and Raghav started trending on the internet. While there is no confirmation from both sides, their pictures together are floating on the internet.

Recently, Shehnaaz responded to rumours that she was exiting her upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress took to her Instagram and addressed her exit from the Salman Khan-starrer flick, writing, "Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film".

DON'T MISS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar confirms his participation in dance show; says 'bit nervous but...

Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer impresses Venkaiah Naidu, calls it 'a must watch'

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Aug 19): She Hulk to The Next 365 Days & more

Latest Entertainment News