Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer impresses Venkaiah Naidu, calls it 'a must watch'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Venkaiah Naidu reviews Sita Ramam

'Sita Ramam' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, is making news for more reasons than one. Apart from putting up a good performance at the box office, the movie is also receiving critical acclaim from different quarters. Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu who watched the movie on Wednesday was so impressed that he took to social media to express his thoughts.

Venkaiah Naidu's Tweet

Calling it a must-watch, Naidu wrote in Telugu, "Watched the movie "Sita Ramam". With the coordination of the actors and the technical departments, a beautiful scene has unfolded. Unlike a simple love story, with a heroic soldier background added to it, this film unleashes a range of emotions and is a must-watch for everyone."

In another tweet, he wrote, "Sita Ramam" gave me the feeling of watching a good movie after a long time. He also complimented director Hanu Raghavapudi and added, "Congratulations to the film team including Director Mr. Hanu Raghavapudi, Producer Mr. Ashwinidat and Swapna Movie Makers for discovering the beauty of nature that is soothing to the eyes without the sounds of war."

In reply to Naidu's tweet, Dulquer wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude sir !!!" On the other hand, Mrunal, too, thanked Venkaiah Naidu with joined-hand emoticons.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the period romantic drama is enjoying a magical run at the box office. It has grossed Rs 50 crore club worldwide. Released on August 5, Sita Ramam has come as a relief to Tollywood which has been reeling under a series of box office disasters in recent times. ALSO READ: Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan's film crosses Rs 50 cr worldwide; ruling US theaters

About Sita Raman

'Sita Ramam' is a Telugu-language romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It also stars Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth. Set in the 60s and 80's, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer highlights the crucial events in the love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram's life changes when he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film outshines Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan

He meets her and love blossoms. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which doesn't reach her. Twenty years later, actors Rashmi Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita. The story spans the period between the sixties and eighties.

Latest Entertainment News