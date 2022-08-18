Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film outshines Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNNY_RAJPUT87 Karthikeya 2 box office collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's mythological drama Karthikeya 2, which was released on August 13, is giving tough competition to Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. The film is having a dream run at the Hindi box office even after witnessing a slight drop in its business on Day 4. Karthikeya 2 in Hindi has managed to collect Rs 2 crore. It saw an unprecedented growth of around 300 per cent on the August 15 holiday.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "Karthikeya 2 is beating Laal Singh Chaddha in Gujarat and will also go ahead of Raksha Bandhan in the next few days. in Maharashtra it will also go ahead of both films before the week is out."

Reportedly, Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi belt with just 50 shows, but with positive word of mouth, cinema halls have increased the number of shows. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar family drama records massive drop

Talking about its overseas collection, Nikhil Siddhartha's film had crossed 700k dollars and is racing towards 1 million. Taking to his Twitter, Nikhil dropped the numbers and wrote, "#Karthikeya2 has Crossed 700k $ dollars and Racing Towards 1 Million… These are the USA THEATRES LIST … plz catch #Karthikeya2 in theatres and do spread the word… love u all for this terrific response."

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Karthikeya 2 Hindi minted Rs 2.73 crores within four days of release. "#Karthikeya2 [#Hindi] is akin to sunshine in an otherwise gloomy scenario... Day-wise growth is an eye-opener... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [holiday], Tue 1.28 cr [partial holiday]. Total: ₹ 2.73 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

About Karthikeya 2

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. Nikhil's film has managed to cross the lifetime business of Karthikeya in just two days of release. The budget of Karthikeya 2 is said to be Rs 30 crore and it is expected to break even sooner than later. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film finds it hard to sustain

