Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar family drama records massive drop

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's family entertainer was expected to give Bollywood's box office a spin, but the film has been lying low at the ticket window. While Akshay's performance, as a dutiful brother to four sisters, garnered praises from all around, it failed to bring the audience to the theaters. The film has collected around Rs 37 crore despite releasing on the festival of Raksha Bandhan and having a five-day extended weekend. Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan is facing direct competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Even after an extended holiday season of five days, the film hasn't been able to touch Rs 50 crore mark. According to Box Office India, "Raksha Bandhan saw a huge drop in collections as it collected in the 1.65 crore nett range. The drop may not be as big as Laal Singh Chaddha but that hardly matters as the drop itself is huge at around 80% from the opening day."

"The collections of the film are just 35 crore nett in six days and the week will probably end at around 40 crore nett. If we take out Punjab and South the film is doing better than Laal Singh Chaddha bow but that is more down to fact that Laal Singh Chaddha is so low rather than anything to with Raksha Bandhan. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal opens up on memes about his super secret wedding to Katrina Kaif

The audience is not just interested in this genre at the moment as it can easily be consumed at home on television and it will need a very good film in this genre to make it work in theatres and the very good films are very rare," BOI added. Reportedly, theatre owners canceled 1000 shows of the film on day two, after an average occupancy. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: After impressive Monday jump, Nikhil's film sees a slight drop

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is the third Akshay Kumar film to release in theatres this year after Bachchhan Paandey and the periodical drama Samrat Prithviraj. The movie also features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film addresses the ill effects of the dowry system in Indian society. The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage.

