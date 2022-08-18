Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal opens up on memes about his super secret wedding to Katrina Kaif

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DUSKTILLDAWNXX Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal, who got married to Katrina Kaif last year, has revealed some insights into his wedding on the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Vicky was joined on the episode by Sidharth Malhotra in the 'Punjabi-Munde' edition episode of season 7. The duo shared a fun camaraderie on the Koffee couch and got candid about their romantic life. Recalling events from his wedding, the URI actor shared how amidst the fanfare of his dreamy wedding with Katrina, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention.

He revealed that his friends used to read them out to have a good laugh. "Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them," Vicky said.

The bizarreness of the random news, memes, and even that of 'drones being shot down' at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing. "While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi," Vicky Kaushal admitted. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky-Katrina wedding

Talking about his wedding on Koffee With Karan, Vicky added "my moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed.." He later also revealed how the duo met at Zoya Akhtar's place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch.

When asked how it feels to be married to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal stated, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It's a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across."

For the unversed, in the previous season of 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina Kaif stated, that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal, in response to it, the 'Bhoot: Part 1' actor gave a surprising reaction when he arrived at the Koffee couch with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Later, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was a close-knit affair, attended by family and close friends of the couple. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7 Highlights: Sidharth's coy on dating Kiara, Vicky's wedding confession about Katrina

