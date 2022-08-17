Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: After impressive Monday jump, Nikhil's film sees a slight drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANDHRABOXOFFICE Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Seems like Telugu cinema is giving tough competition to Bollywood. Nikhil Siddharth's mythological drama Karthikeya 2, which was released on August 13, showed a 300 per cent jump in collections on weekend. However, the film saw a slight drop in its business on Tuesday. According to trade reports, the collections were down to around 60-70 lacs nett which means the film has collected 2 crore nett within four days of release.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report:

Karthikeya 2 in Hindi has managed to collect Rs 2 crore. It saw an unprecedented growth of around 300 per cent on the August 15 holiday. While the movie collected Rs 7 lakh on the first day and Rs 28 lakh on the second day of release, its third-day biz jumped to Rs 1.10 crore. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer sees a major drop

According to Box Office India, Karthikeya 2 Hindi, "Flattered to deceive as collections on the big holiday for Independence Day were good and considering where it had come from it looked like there was some solid momentum behind the film and it could really go on but it was not to be as collections came down on Tuesday.

The collections were down to around 60-70 lacs nett on Tuesday which means the film has collected 2 crore nett after 4 days and though it may be able to sustain for a few weeks on these very low collections, the overall total will not be going anywhere.

This is mainly because whatever little traction the film got on Independence Day was mainly in Maharashtra and Gujarat while most other areas are not that interested in the film or maybe not aware. These areas also dropped on Tuesday but they will probably continue with these low collections for some time. It is beating Laal Singh Chaddha in Gujarat and will also go ahead of Raksha Bandhan in the next few days. In Maharashtra, it will also go ahead of both films before the week is out," BOI added. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha's mythological drama is ruling the US Box Office; crosses $500K mark

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Reportedly, the film crossed $500K at the US box office within three days of release and 1000+ shows have already been sold.

About Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. Nikhil's film has managed to cross the lifetime business of Karthikeya in just two days of release. The budget of Karthikeya 2 is said to be Rs 30 crore and it is expected to break even sooner than later.

