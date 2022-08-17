Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddharth's mythological drama is ruling the US Box Office; crosses $500K mark

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KUMARSWAMYV143 Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 Box office: Nikhil Siddharth's mythological drama is enjoying a dream run at the ticket window. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Released in theatres on August 13, the Telugu film has been able to garner a massive audience in the theatres. Not just in the South, Karthikeya 2 is phenomenal in all corners of the world. Reportedly, the film crossed $500K at the US box office within three days of release and 1000+ shows have already been sold.

Moviegoers have given a thumbs up to Nikhil's film and its box office collections are expected to multiply manifolds. Several celebrities including Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameshwaran and Sreenivasa Reddy have also praised Nikhil's performance in the mystery-based thriller.

Karthikeya 2 in Hindi performing well

Karthikeya 2 is attempting to be a breakout, much like the other South films have been in the recent past. It is banking on good word of mouth from the viewers. Karthikeya 2 in Hindi has managed to collect Rs 1.45 crore. Impressive is the fact that it saw an unprecedented growth of around 300 per cent on the August 15 holiday. While the movie collected Rs 7 lakh on the first day and Rs 28 lakh on the second day of release, its third-day biz jumped to Rs 1.10 crore. This is an indication of how well the movie is performing outside its home territory. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: Nikhil's mythological drama witnesses impressive footfalls

According to Box Office India, "In Maharashtra, Karthikeya 2 was competing with Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha in terms of collections in many cinemas while in Gujarat it was competing with Laal Singh Chaddha. These films may not be doing well but to compete with them is still an achievement in these states." ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Hindi: Box Office, Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Movie Review & all about Nikhil's sleeper hit

About Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. Nikhil's film has managed to cross the lifetime business of Karthikeya in just two days of release. In three days, its total collections stand at Rs 17.45 crore. The budget of Karthikeya 2 is said to be Rs 30 crore and it is expected to break even sooner than later.

