Karthikeya 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: Nikhil's mythological drama witnesses impressive footfalls

Karthikeya 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: Nikkhil Siddhartha starrer Telugu mythological drama Karthikeya 2 has managed to impress the viewers immensely in the north regions within three days of release. The new film is the sequel of Chandoo Mondeti's 2014 mystery thriller featuring Nikhil and now with the second part, the hype has been unprecedented. This trend is not just restricted to the South markets but up north as well where seeing the exceedingly well performance over the first weekend, the number of shows for Karthikeya 2 have been increased.

Karthikeya 2 in Hindi performing well

Karthikeya 2 is attempting to be a breakout, much like the other South films have been in the recent past. It is banking on good word of mouth from the viewers. After releasing on Saturday, August 13, Karthikeya 2 in Hindi has managed to collect Rs 1.45 crore. Impressive is the fact that it saw an unprecedented growth of around 300% on the August 15 holiday. While the movie collected Rs 7 lakh on the first day and Rs 28 lakh on the second day of release, its third-day biz jumped to Rs 1.10 crore. This is an indication of how well the movie is performing outside its home territory.

Karthikeya 2 crosses lifetime biz of Karthikeya in two days of release

As per reports on social media, Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 has managed to cross the lifetime business of Karthikeya in just two days of release. In three days, its total collections stand at Rs 17.45 crore. The budget of Karthikeya 2 is said to be Rs 30 crore and it is expected to break even sooner than later. It has also become the highest-grossing film of Nikhil's career now and by any means has emerged as a terrific performer. In the Hindi belts, given the increased occupancy, Karthikeya 2 shows have been increased.

Makers on Karthikeya 2's BO success

The producers of Karthikeya 2 are ecstatic with the audience's response to the film. Taking to Twitter, the film's producer, Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "We made a film with belief in Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to tell the world about the legend and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. In spite of many hurdles, we strove to give you the best cinematic experience and we are glad that you loved the film. Thank you to all our media friends, well-wishers and the audience for making 'Karthikeya 2' a blockbuster. Krishna is truth and the truth has won! Thank you (sic)."

