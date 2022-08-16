Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7: Vicky Kaushal smirks as KJo asks Sidharth Malhotra if he's dating Kiara Advani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7: Punjabis will take down the house as Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra come together on Karan Johar's chat show. KJo opens barrages as he questions the Bollywood actors. While he probed Vicky about his married life with Katrina Kaif, he wants to know if Sidharth is dating Kiara Advani. He doesn't even sugarcoat it or beat around the bush as he fires back to back questions at his guests.

In its seventh episode, the conversations around marriages will be taken even further as the newly minted groom Vicky Kaushal and accomplished actor and heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra take the couch. The dynamic duo talk about their love lives and manifestations.

Also Read: Kiara Advani crops Sidharth Malhotra's face from video; Bollywood actor calls her out saying THIS

In a rerun of the “beta shaadi kab karoge?” trauma of eligible bachelors, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar gang up on Sidharth Malhotra to make this episode rife with wedding rumours. Faced against the proven power of manifestations coming true on the couch, the star was hard pressed to share a seemingly wedding confirmation with his girlfriend, Kiara Advani. But a strong-willed Sidharth Malhotra had other plans.

“I manifest a brighter and happy future,” he said, leaving us to imagine and also hope that it is with his beautiful and talented beau Kiara Advani.

Sharing the promo video on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around. Watch the seventh episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from 12:00am this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar (sic)."

Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Don't miss these:

Manisha Koirala Birthday: How actress transformed herself during her fight against advanced cancer

Raju Srivastava Latest Health Update: Shekhar Suman shares positive news; informs comedian is stable

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Will Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film cross Rs 50 cr mark?

Latest Web Series News