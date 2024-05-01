Lok Sabha Polls: Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks on Lord Shiva, Ram spark row, BJP reacts sharply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stirred controversy with his remarks concerning Lord Shiva and Ram in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. While addressing a gathering in support of Congress candidate Shivkumar Dahariya, Kharge struggled to recall the former's name, needing to ask him twice before getting it right.

Kharge then went on to compare Dahariya to Lord Shiva, stating that Dahariya can compete with Ram equally, because 'he is Shiva'. "My name is also Mallikarjuna, which means I am also Shiva. There is also a Jyotirlinga named Mallikarjuna in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh," the Congress chief added.

BJP reacts to Kharge's remarks

Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a blistering attack on Kharge. Chhattisgar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Kharge has once again made it clear that Congress considers Lord Ram as its enemy. "Congressmen are boasting of being Shiva, but they do not know that Shiva considers Shri Ram as his idol.

Sharma further alleged that the Congress party has often denied the existence of Shri Ram. The son of the same Mallikarjun Khadke, who had rejected the invitation of Ram temple, had supported the one who threatened to destroy Sanatan. Now the remaining existence of Congress will also be in trouble, Sharma added.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The third phase of polling will be held on May 7, followed by subsequent phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

