Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer sees a major drop

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is among the rare films to have registered low box office business. The Bollywood film was touted as a game changer for box office 2022, but nothing of that sort has happened so far. Despite being released on the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, the film couldn't pull the audience to the theatres. Even after five days, the film failed to rake in Rs 50 crore. According to trade reports, Laal Singh Chaddha saw major drop in its collection on day 6.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, hadn't had an easy phase since the beginning. The film became one of the victims of the boycotting culture, which seemingly had an affect on its box office collections.

According to Box Office India, "Laal Singh Chaddha has finished its extended weekend at around 46 crore nett as collections dropped on the big holiday for Independence Day. The film in five days has done less business than what Thugs Of Hindostan did in the first day, which pretty much tells the story of this. On top this was a holiday period and the film was unable to collect." ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film sees big drop, struggles to earn Rs 50 cr

"The film is heading for a big fall post the holiday period as the rejection is crystal clear from the collections. There is this boycott theory doing the round in the industry but the rejection is due to content. The boycott may have kept some of the potential audience away but not in numbers to affect the actual fate of the film. There is no hope for the film from here and its just about where it goes in its first week and can it even reach 75 crore nett in the long run," BoI added.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances. ALSO READ: Bollywood box office at abyss: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha tanks, Akshay Kumar delivers 3rd dud

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

