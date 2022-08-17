Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film sees big drop, struggles to earn Rs 50 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's family entertainer was expected to give Bollywood's box office a spin, but just like Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan proved to be a dud. The film has not been able to pull the audience and is struggling to make earnings at the ticket window. Even after an extended holiday season of five days, the film hasn't been able to touch Rs 50 cr mark.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

"Raksha Bandhan collected almost 34 crore nett over its extended five-day weekend. This film has also faced rejection even though some places have managed okay collections in Hindi circuits but these will come down now the weekend and holiday period is over," Box Office India reports.

"The film will no doubt have a big drop on Tuesday and it remains to be seen if the film can get over the 50 crore nett mark in the long run," the report adds.

For day 5, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter writing, "#RakshaBandhan is a non-performer... fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays... 5-day total is a complete shocker... Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. #India biz."

About Raksha Bandhan

The movie headlined by Akshay Kumar also features Bhumi, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film addresses the ill effects of the dowry system in Indian society. The film has Akshay playing a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage.

Latest Bollywood News