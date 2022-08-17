Hrithik Roshan gets shoutout from girlfriend Saba Azad & ex-wife Sussanne Khan for Vande Mataram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan channelled his inner singer as he released Vande Mataram. For years, the Bollywood actor has served his audience as an actor and a performer, but this time he impressed them as a singer. The actor collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music for the song. As Hrithik’s soothing voice amazes both people from the Industry and the listeners, he got a special shoutout from his girlfriend Saba Azad and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

With deep lyrics nourishing our souls, the song has most certainly warmed our hearts with love for the nation. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It's better on headphones altho won't make the bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual." He added, "Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial , been humming this since I heard this wonderful track Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this , following your lead my friend.Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it. Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time."

As soon as the actor posted the video, his fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped a comment. She wrote, "Faaaab god bless you Rye to always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways!! this is amazing." His lady love Saba Azad reacted with heart emojis. Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan dropped a quirky comment. He wrote, "Hair raising! Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, be it his first look from his highly anticipated upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' to the trending on social media with 'Awaiting Roar of 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik Roshan has been making a constant buzz for his upcoming film among the audience who are eagerly waiting for its release. Hrithik will be seen in 'Vikram Vedha' along with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which is slated to release on September 30. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title. He will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Along with this he also has 'Krrish 4' in his kitty.

